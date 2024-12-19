Jim Carrey deserves an Oscar for 'Sonic 3'?

'Sonic 3' features voices of Keanu Reeves and Idris Elba

Jim Carrey, without a doubt, has done a fantastic job playing two Robotniks in Sonic 3, for which he truly deserves an Oscar.

In the upcoming action adventure, The Mask actor will be playing the Eggman and his grandfather.

His depiction in the new movie stands out of all characters and it is visible through the intriguing trailer.

Co-writer of Jeff Fowler directorial, Pat Casey spoke candidly about Carrey’s performance in the film.

According to Pat, the 62-year-old staged an Academy Award winning show.

Taking it to his X, the writer wrote: “Jim Carrey deserves an Oscar nom for Sonic 3. That's right, I said it.”

Soon after he posted the tweet, social media users flooded the comment section praising the comedian and agreeing to Casey’s opinion.

Meanwhile, one curious fan questioned, which character he should be nominated for as the Dumb & Dumber actor played double roles.

To which the 46-year-old author replied: “Good point. He should be nominated twice.”

The all-new movie featuring almost all the Sega characters is slated to release on December 20.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 stars Jim, Keanu Reeves, Idris Elba, and Ben Schwartz in pivotal roles.