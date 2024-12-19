Meghan and Harry’s Christmas card captures heartwarming memories

The moment echoes the warmth of Diana’s iconic photograph, where she greeted her sons

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have shared a heartwarming glimpse of their family life in their latest Christmas card, featuring a rare photograph with their children, Archie and Lilibet.

The sweet image captures the joyful moment when Archie, 5, and Lilibet, 3, run toward their smiling parents with open arms.

Eagle-eyed fans quickly drew parallels between this candid family moment and a nostalgic image of Princess Diana embracing a young Prince William and Prince Harry on the deck of The Royal Yacht Britannia during an official visit to Canada in 1991.

In the Sussexes’ Christmas card, Archie sports jeans and a khaki jacket, while Lilibet looks cheerful in a floral dress and socks.

The family is also joined by their beloved dogs: a black Labrador named Pula, a Beagle called Guy, and their newest furry addition, Mamma Mia.

The moment echoes the warmth of Diana’s iconic photograph, where she greeted her sons with outstretched arms while wearing a vibrant red houndstooth jacket.

Harry and Meghan’s Christmas card offers a rare look at their children, who are seldom seen publicly. In 2021, the couple introduced the first official photograph of Lilibet in another festive card that marked the year their daughter “made us a family.”

Since then, fans have only had a few glimpses of the Sussex children, including a picture celebrating Lilibet’s first birthday at Frogmore Cottage in 2022 and fleeting appearances in the couple’s Netflix docuseries.

This latest image adds another beautiful moment to their growing collection of family memories.