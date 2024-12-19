Kate Middleton, Prince William finally release 2024 Christmas card

Prince William and his wife Princess Kate have finally released their 2024 Christmas card just hours after dropping out of a major Buckingham Palace event.

The Prince and Princess of Wales' social media accounts shared the card, featuring a photograph from the video which marked the end of Kate's chemotherapy treatment.

In the photo, William and Kate are seen with their arms around their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, wishing everyone a very happy Christmas.

Kate and William wrote, "Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year," inside the card.

Kate and William's Christmas card features a still shot from the video of the couple, as well as their children, George, 11, Charlotte, nine, and Louis, six. They attached a video of the card, accompanied by a snowing effect, perfect for the festive season.

The video was filmed in Norfolk where the family have travelled to ahead of Christmas Day celebrations, missing the annual festive lunch hosted by the King at Buckingham Palace.

Earlier today, it was confirmed that William and Kate would not be attending the royal pre-Christmas lunch at Buckingham Palace. The couple normally attend every year alongside King Charles and Queen Camilla.