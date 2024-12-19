Cardi B’s bold statement about male insecurities sparks debate

Cardi B addresses male insecurities and society's double standards

Cardi B, who never shies away to speak her heart out, has stirred social media firestorm with her controversial comment about society's double standards.

In her recent livestream, the rapper explained why men preferred “less attractive” women.

“Men prefer less attractive women because they are more submissive than perfect 10s,” said Cardi.

Her comment started a new debate on social media, which is why, the rapper took to X, formerly known as Twitter, explaining why insecure men feel “intimidated” by independent women.

“Men are intimidated by women that make their own money because they are not as easy to control,” she wrote.

Cardi also gave reference of her past conversation with a man who preferred dating “6s instead of 10s”.

The rapper remarks came after her turbulent relationship with estranged husband Offset, with whom she shares three children.

Even though she filed for divorce earlier this year following infidelity allegations, Cardi attended Offset birthday party days before her livestream.

In her same livestream, Cardi also clapped back at women who judge others based on the men they've dated.

Interestingly, Cardi was praised for calling out double standards on social media. However, there were few who slammed her stance on submission.

Defying critics, the rapper stated, “Don't let a man's actions make you think less of yourself.”