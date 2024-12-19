Kai Trump makes candid confession about her celebrity crush

Kai Trump's honest confession about her celebrity crush

Kai Trump gets candid about her celebrity crush in a new video.

Kai, the granddaughter of President-elect Donald Trump, posted a video to her YouTube channel on December 17, titled, ‘Get to know me better... Q&A’ where she answered questions from her fans.

Kai Trump's celebrity crush

In the clip, Kai also opened up about her crush, who is a star from Outer Banks.

“My celebrity crush is Drew Starkey from Outer Banks,” said the 17-year-old in the Q&A.

Kai, who is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr, added, “I love him, so yeah, that's my celebrity crush.”

However, she confessed that she could not stop “blushing” after mentioning his name.

In the same video, Kai also offered a glimpse into her relationship with her grandpa Donald.

Kai Trump's embarassing moment with her grandpa

Kai first talked about her most embarrassing moment with her grandfather, Donald.

“I brought one of my guy friends to play golf, and my grandpa goes, ‘Oh my God, look how handsome your boyfriend is,’ and all that, and I got so embarrassed because he has a girlfriend and that was just awkward,” explained Kai.

She stated, “That's my most embarrassing moment ever.”

What Kai Trump learned from grandpa Donald Trump

In the same clip, Kai also shared what she’s learned from her grandfather over the years.

“He's taught me never to give up, and if I have a dream, always try to achieve that dream and just never stop trying, because one day, it will happen, and he's President of the United States again, so never give up on your dreams,” she reflected.

Kai Trump's favourite moment with her grandfather

Interestingly, Kai also opened up about one of her favourite moments with her grandfather, saying, it was this “election cycle,” calling the race “really crucial for everyone around the world”.

“To be there with him and be older and understand how important it was for him to win, I think that was really special,” noted the golf prodigy.

Kai Trump on media portrayal of Donald Trump

In the end, Kai also shared her views on media portrayal of her grandpa Donald.

“I think the media portrays him in a bad way, but he’s definitely not like that at all,” she added.