Katie Holmes gets special birthday present from daughter Suri Cruise

Katie Holmes turned 46 on December 18, 2024

Katie Holmes celebrated her 46th birthday with utmost gratitude and a special present.

On Wednesday, December 18, the Dawson’s Creek alum took to her Instagram stories to repost the birthday wishes from her loved ones and also offered a glimpse of her birthday gifts.

Among other snapshots, she shared a picture of bouquet of purple roses, which she got from none other than her 18-year-old daughter.

"I am so grateful for all of my blessings [blooming heart emoji] especially my daughter [pink tulip emoji]," The Dark Knight actress overlaid the sweet note on the picture.

The 46-year-old actress raised her daughter after she and Tom Cruise divorced in 2012 following a six-year marriage.

Holmes got a beautiful bouquet on her birthday from her daughter after the mother showed support to the teenager amid fake news.

Earlier this month, Holmes appeared on Instagram to clarify swirling reports that Suri had become a millionaire after her alleged trust fund from Tom, 62, "kicked in."

"Completely false," she slammed the false news on her Instagram Story accompanying a Daily Mail article headline.

"Daily Mail, you can stop making stuff up," the protective mother added.

Holmes shares a close bond with her daughter Suri, whom she welcomed with her husband, the Top Gun Maverick star in 2006.