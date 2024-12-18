Diddy’s plans for Christmas gets unveiled: details

Diddy's Christmas plans in the prison revealed

Sean Diddy Combs, who has been under arrest since September 16th, will be spending his Christmas behind the bars.

The 55-year-old rapper will start his big day at 6 a.m. at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York City.

A jail employee shared that “He’s doing fine,” but “Nobody wants to be here,” with People Magazine.

Now that the Bad Boy Records founder is spending his Christmas in prison, he will be served Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce and rolls, and for Christmas dinner, two peanut butter and jelly sandwiches.

However, other than the diverse menu for meals, holiday season will be the same as any other day at the prison.

As per the outlet’s report, inmates revealed that the disgraced music mogul has been in high spirits inside the prison.

The Last Night rapper plays card games with the other inmates during holidays, shoots hoops during recreational hours, and meets his family members either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

“He’s well-liked inside prison,” shared a former inmate, adding, “People are getting along with him."

For December 25th, Diddy has the choice to play Spades card games, dominos, three-on-three basketball or a soccer tournament. "He'll probably play some basketball. He likes it," said another inmate.

This comes after the accused rapper’s third bail appeal was recently denied and he is likely to remain behind the bars until his trial which is scheduled to start in May, next year.