'Black Panther 3' officially confirms post Denzel Washington's abrupt reveal

Denzel Washington apologizes to Ryan Coogler for abrupt announcing third entry

Denzel Washington made an abrupt announcement about a new Black Panther movie last month even before the makers confirmed it.

However, the 69-year-old immediately realized his mistake and admitted apologizing to director Ryan Coogler for breaking the news before him.

Earlier today, news came out that Marvel studios has officially confirmed that Black Panther 3 is in development.

Marvel executive Nate Moore, who is set to make his departure from the company next year, has shared that he will leave the studios but first he will work on the Coogler’s new entry.

In a statement, he added: Nearly everything I know about producing I’ve learned from my time at Marvel Studios.”

“I feel lucky to have worked with a group of people who love filmmaking and storytelling as much as my Marvel colleagues and the cast and crew of our films.”

“But I couldn’t be more excited to apply my experience and passion for film towards theatrical movies in all genres, including returning to the world of Wakanda for Black Panther 3”, the longtime executive to Marvel concluded.

The action sci-fi released in 2018 already has a sequel titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever that came out in 2022.