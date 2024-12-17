Chrissy Teigen slams social media trolls in recent move

John Legend's wife Chrissy Teigen reacts to criticism with grace

American model Chrissy Teigen has reacted to the trolls she heaped, after posting a video on her social media handle.

The 30-year-old shared a clip on Instagram, in which Chrissy converts a Kit Kat bar into a festive holiday display. She stacks mini candy bars to mimic a pile of presents and places a Santa chocolate at the forefront.

To complete the look, John Legend's wife glued two candy canes underneath the Kit Kat, resembling sleigh runners.

The FABLife panelist captioned the post, “Made these candy sleighs today for 3rd grade holiday party and thought I’d share!”

The star instantly heaped mix reactions as one wrote: “Very cute but I would never feed that poison to someone that I loved.”

The actress responded with, “Seriously?! Then just don’t! Why poison the positivity that was flowing through the comment section. Oh lord there’s always one.”

Another follower added in support, "But don’t worry; Teigen — an expert at handling trolls — had her own answer ready."

“Beets and tofu are just a little too large for this particular craft,” responded the founder of Cravings by Chrissy.

On the work front, Chrissy Teigen marked her professional modelling debut through the annual Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 2010 and appeared on the 50th-anniversary cover alongside Nina Agdal and Lily Aldridge, in 2014.