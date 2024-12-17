King Charles' peasant mood in Advent Service after Andrew’s Christmas rejection

King Charles made his first public appearance since Prince Andrew pulled out of the Royal Family's Christmas festivities, attending an Advent service at The Church of the Immaculate Conception in Mayfair on Tuesday afternoon.

The 76-year-old monarch arrived in high spirits for the seasonal service, which celebrated the strength and courage of faith communities during the Christmas season.

Upon arrival, the King shared a brief moment with a veteran serviceman, shaking his hand as he made his way into the church.

After the service, His Majesty met with representatives from Aid to the Church in Need, as well as other charitable organizations supported by the church.

The discussions centered around community outreach efforts, particularly focusing on supporting the homeless during the festive season.

His visit comes just one day after it was revealed that Prince Andrew had decided to forgo the traditional royal celebrations at Sandringham, amid the ongoing controversy surrounding his alleged ties to a Chinese spy.

Notably, the King was without Queen Camilla, who did not accompany him to the service.

Palace sources have reassured the public, clarifying that there is no cause for concern regarding the Queen's health.

They explained that the chest infection has resulted in her having "significantly diminished reserves of energy."