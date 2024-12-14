Glen Power celebrates receiving Tom Cruise's famous holiday gift

Glenn Powell has admitted he looks forward to his 'Top Gun' co-star's gift every year

Glen Powell is finally ready to start the festivities now that he’s received Tom Cruise’s famous holiday gift.

On December 13, the Top Gun: Maverick star took to Instagram to show off the coveted holiday gift, sharing a photo of the neatly wrapped treat with a gold bow and glittering reindeer ornament.

“The Cruise cake has arrived…” Powell captioned the snap, adding a cake emoji for emphasis.

Powell — who played Lt. Jake “Hangman” Seresin alongside Cruise in the 2022 blockbuster — is one of many lucky recipients of the white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan’s Bakery in Woodland Hills, California.

Cruise famously sends the cake to friends and co-stars every December, including Kristen Dunst, Angela Bassett, and Tom Hanks.

The Anyone But You star has been vocal about his love for the sweet tradition, even hosting annual “Cruise Cake Parties” to share the dessert with friends.

During a November 2022 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Powell called it “the most delicious cake you’ve ever had” and admitted he rations out slices to eager guests. “They can’t get greedy… It’s usually demolished by the end of the night,” he joked.