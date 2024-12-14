Machine Gun Kelly alludes to heartbreak in first post after Megan Fox split

The on-again, off-again couple have previously broken off their engagement

Machine Gun Kelly has seemingly confirmed the reports — he and Megan Fox are no more.

In his first social media post just two days after news broke of their split — who only recently announced their rainbow pregnancy — MGK got a little sentimental.

In a since-expired Instagram Story, the 34-year-old musician shared a clip of his new pop-punk rendition of Wham!'s Last Christmas from NBC’s A Motown Christmas special.

Singing the iconic line, “Last Christmas, I gave you my heart / But the very next day, you gave it away / This year, to save me from tears / I’ll give it to someone special,” he doubled down on the sentiment in his caption, writing, “Give it to someone special,” alongside a bandaged heart emoji.

While it's unclear when the performance was filmed, the timing of the post raised eyebrows, especially given the reported breakup. The couple’s separation came after Fox allegedly discovered text messages involving other women while going through MGK’s phone, just weeks after revealing she was pregnant with their first child.

Their relationship, which had already faced turbulence in 2023 amid cheating rumors, took a further hit following the Thanksgiving weekend incident.

Fox, 38, had hoped to rebuild trust with the rocker but ultimately ended their engagement.

Speaking about their bond earlier this year on the Call her Daddy podcast, the Transformers star had said, “There will always be a tether to him no matter what.”