Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco relationship: Everything you need to know

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have started their “forever” now, but where did it all begin?

Let’s take a look at their romantic journey from its inception:

Selena and Benny’s collaboration on I Can’t Get Enough

The two have known each other way before their love story happened.

The Wizards of Waverly Place alum and Benny got to know each other through work and have collaborated on a number of projects.

They first worked as a team on 2019 single I Can’t Get Enough with Tainy and J Balvin.

Rumours of their relationship circulated

Having worked for quite many years, the two were speculated to be seeing each other in 2023.

Benny discussed the beginning of their relationship in May 2024, during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show. He shared that the two started dating around Selena’s birthday in July 2023.

“When we went out on our first date, I didn’t even know it was a date,” he casually told Stern.

“I remember sitting there and she’s like, ‘Well, I would have worn something different for this date,’ and I was like, ‘What? We’re on a date?’”

Relationship confirmed

The 32-year-old confirmed their romance at the end of 2023 on Instagram by liking a post with the headline “Selena Gomez Seemingly Confirms That She Is in a Relationship.” and wrote “Facts” in the comment section of a post speculating about them.

Red carpet debut

The Only Murders in the Building star and the music producer made their red-carpet debut at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards.

Grammy Awards

Giving everybody major couple goals, the lovebirds attended the Grammy Awards after-party together in February 2024.

Selena’s support for Benny

The Naturally crooner displayed staunch support for her beau after his cookbook Open Wide was released in April 2024.

Marriage on the horizon

The 36-year-old revealed in The Howard Stern Show in May 2024 that marriage was definitely something that they were thinking about at the time.

The Circus producer gushed, “When I look at her… I’m always just like, I don’t know a world where it could be better than this.”

“People always said this to me, when you know you meet your best friend, she truly is my best friend,” he further added.

Engaged

On December 11 the Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram to announce engagement news.

The Emilia Pérez star flashed a massive diamond ring on her finger and captioned the carousal of photos, “forever begins now”.

The rare marquise diamond ring worth $78 billion has a special meaning as the diamond is reportedly his tribute to Calm Down hitmaker’s 2015 hit Good For You.

Now that the two are engaged, their fans are excited and are awaiting the announcement from the couple about their wedding.