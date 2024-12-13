Princess Anne’s unconventional wedding anniversary celebration unveiled

Princess Anne and Sir Tim celebrate 32 years together.

Princess Anne marked a personal milestone on Thursday, celebrating 32 years of marriage to Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence. However, in true Princess Royal fashion, the day was business as usual for the tireless royal.

While many might choose to take the day off for such an occasion, the King’s sister devoted her anniversary to public service, carrying out a packed schedule of engagements in Norfolk and Suffolk.

Her day began with a visit to the Quadram Institute's Science, Food, and Health Research Facility in Norfolk.

The cutting-edge facility, renowned for its innovative work in food and health science, welcomed Princess Anne as she engaged with researchers and learned about their latest breakthroughs.

Even on a day of personal celebration, the Princess Royal demonstrated her unwavering commitment to duty, embodying the very essence of her royal role.

Arriving at the Quadram Institute in Norfolk, the Princess Royal exuded sophistication in a chocolate brown coat, a patterned scarf, and knee-high boots.

During her tour of the cutting-edge research facility on the Norwich Research Park, she donned a lab coat to engage with researchers tackling global challenges in human health, food, and disease.

Anne met with 60 members of staff and students, highlighting the importance of their innovative work. Her visit underscored the vital collaboration between researchers, academics, and NHS clinicians fostered by the institute.

The Princess then traveled to Newmarket Racecourse for a Beneficiaries Christmas Luncheon at the Rowley Mile, an event held by Racing Welfare, where she serves as President. As a former equestrian, Anne’s attendance reflected her deep connection to the racing community.