Miley Cyrus cheers on ‘The Last Showgirl’ star after Golden Globe nomination

Miley Cyrus is nominated in 2025 Golden Globe awards for her latest single 'Beautiful That Way'

Miley Cyrus celebrated her 2025 Golden Globes nomination, crediting Pamela Anderson for sharing her latest project.

On Thursday, December 12, the Flowers hitmaker took to Instagram to express her gratitude for her new single Beautiful That Way, which earned a nomination in the Best Original Song category.

Released on December 9, the song will compete against tracks from Challengers, The Wild Robot, Emilia Pérez and Better Man.

"It’s an honour to be nominated for Best Original Song alongside my friends and collaborators Andrew Wyatt and Lykke Li at the Golden Globes & Critics Choice Awards," the Grammy winner began.

Following her nomination, Cyrus, 32, thanked Anderson, 57, and Coppola, 37, for inviting her to collaborate on the production.

"Pamela is graciously sharing her moment with us. I am continuing to root for her, it’s so fun to watch her shine," she continued. "Thank you, Gia Coppola for inviting me to be a part of your gem The Last Showgirl."

The former Disney star wrote and recorded Beautiful That Way for Coppola’s The Last Showgirl.

Additionally, Anderson was also nominated for a Golden Globe for her role in the film, which co-stars Jamie Lee Curtis, Dave Bautista, Billie Lourd, Kiernan Shipka, and Brenda Song.