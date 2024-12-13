Michael Usher reflects on chaotic memories from 2011 Sarah Ferguson's interview

Sarah Ferguson is currently residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside her ex-husband, Prince Andrew

Michael Usher, an Australian journalist, shared a candid account of his 2011 interview with Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, during a recent appearance on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa with Kate Ritchie.

Reflecting on the experience, Usher described the encounter as a "hot mess," citing erratic behaviour from the Duchess that made the session unusually challenging.

According to Usher, Sarah insisted on being addressed formally as "Duchess" throughout the interaction. The interview reportedly took a dramatic turn when she abruptly left mid-conversation, only to return with a noticeably altered demeanour.

Usher recalled that persuading her to resume the discussion was "crazy," and the shift in her personality afterward was striking.

In a particularly surreal moment after the interview concluded, Sarah reportedly ran after the film crew barefoot on the lawn, asking for feedback on her performance.

Usher remarked that he suggested she redo the interview entirely, given the unpredictability of the earlier session. Despite the chaotic nature of the interview, Sarah quickly changed the subject, offering to sign books and inquiring about the crew's families.

Sarah Ferguson remains connected to royal life, currently residing at Royal Lodge in Windsor alongside her ex-husband, Prince Andrew. She is also known for her deep affection for Queen Elizabeth II, whom she described as a maternal figure, and now cares for the late monarch's corgis, Muick and Sandy.