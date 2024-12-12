Billie Eilish faces major fallout after losing 100,000 followers

Billie Eilish, Grammy-winning artist known for her unique style and chart topping super hit songs, recently found herself at the center of massive attention after her recent downfall.

In just one hour, the Lovely hitmaker lost almost 100,000 Instagram followers after she shared a photo that got people talking.

The singer joined a popular social media challenge where people were sharing pictures in 2020. But her fans were in a complete shock when they saw the unexpected photo which left everyone disappointed.

Billie, who now has impressive 119 million followers on the app, surprised her fans by sharing a picture of her phone's lock screen.

However, the picture featured two topless women, which caught many people off guard.

When one of her fan asked the Bad Guy singer to share a drawing she was most proud of. She later posted a sketch of women's figures along with a witty remark.

One user wrote: "BYE NOT HER LOSING 100K CUZ OF BOOBS."

Billie did not seem very bother by the comment as she reposted it and wrote, "LMFAOOO y’all babies smh."

In May this year, Billie appeared on the cover of British Vogue, flaunting her new blonde hair and wearing a corset and fitted catsuit.

After posting the picture, the everything i wanted singer found herself under deep water as she saw her followers dropping quickly.

In an interview with Elle USA, she talked about how some fans expected her to stick to a specific image they had of her.

"People hold on to these memories and have an attachment,” she said. "But it’s very dehumanising. I lost 100,000 followers, just because of the boobs. People are scared of big boobs."