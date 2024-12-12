Benny Blanco is already calling Selena Gomez his 'wife' after engagement

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Aniston, and Cardi B were among the many celebrities that congratulated Gomez

Benny Blanco simply can’t wait to start a new chapter of his life with Selena Gomez.

The music producer, 36, lovingly referred to the actress as his “wife” on Instagram after only just having popped the question with a stunning marquise-cut diamond ring.

Gomez, 32, shared the happy news of her engagement on Wednesday, December 11, with an Instagram post captioned, “Forever begins now,” to which Blanco adorably replied, “Hey wait… that’s my wife.”

The couple’s engagement announcement came with a series of dreamy photos, including a shot of the two cuddling up while Gomez flaunted her sparkling ring. Another image featured the Only Murders in the Building star seated on a picnic blanket, where the romantic proposal appeared to take place.

Blanco and Gomez began dating late last year, debuting their relationship on Instagram in December. At the time, Gomez defended her romance against critics, declaring Blanco the “best thing that’s ever happened” to her. She added, “He’s still better than anyone I’ve ever been with. Facts.”

The pair has been candid about their future together. In May, Blanco shared on The Howard Stern Show that having children was their “next goal,” while Gomez told Time magazine she would adopt by 35 if she didn’t find the right partner.

In September, Gomez gushed to Vanity Fair about their relationship, saying, “I’ve never been loved in this way.” Now, their engagement marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter.