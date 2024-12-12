Ariana Madix unfazed by 'Vanderpump Rules' following Tom Sandoval split

Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval began dating after 'Vanderpump Rules' season 2 in 2014

Ariana Madix, the former cast member of Vanderpump Rules has remained unbothered and showed no signs of distress following the Tom Sandoval controversy which unfolded on the show.

The founders of the show fired the entire cast, but its all set to return with a brand new cast in the upcoming 12th season.

A close source revealed that the members of the current cast basically gave them no options with how to handle the show’s future because of behind-the-scenes feud between the Love Island star and the 42-year-old.

“It’s no secret that Ariana refused to film with Tom, and the fact is their storyline was the only one the viewers really cared about, so it put the producers in a very tough spot,” the insider says.

The hurdles created by the stars made the producers go mad.

“There’s only so many reaction scenes they can do with other cast members,” the source notes, “to keep the show interesting, they needed Tom and Ariana to work together.”

While acknowledging that Ariana may have genuine reasons for avoiding Tom's presence, a source close to the situation claimed that her denial to interact with him has caused substantial interruptions to the show.

Furthermore, the source suggested that there are additional issues also. Some people are whispering that Ariana and LaLa Kent's salary demands were also a major point of contention.

The insider concluded with sharing that “Ariana doesn’t care,” about the rumors or the accusations and “She’s got so many opportunities, not being tied to the show anymore is a good thing.”