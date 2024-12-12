Nicole Kidman reacts to her Golden Globe nomination for 'Baby Girl'

'Baby Girl' is all set to release worldwide on December 25

World’s highest paid actress Nicole Kidman has just bagged a nomination at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards for film Baby Girl.

Nicole has been nominated in the category of 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture'.

The American Australian actress expressed that she feels grateful about the film being included in the nominee list as it will bring a great amount of attention to film, which is slated to hit cinemas on December 25.

“I’m just really grateful that we’re included as a film because we get to go and it brings enormous amount of attention”, she told Access Hollywood.

The 57-year-old producer further shared that she has now understood the power of Golden Globes as she is getting congratulatory messages from across the world.

In a statement, Kidman, 57, added: “It’s global the way in which people respond to the Golden Globes. I got texts from all over the world going congratulations so that shows the power of it."

Baby Girl features Nicole in the role of a high-powered CEO, who puts her career on the line after she develops a love interest for a much younger intern.

The film is directed by Halina Reijn, and also stars Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde and others.