Nicole Kidman reacts to her Golden Globe nomination for 'Baby Girl'

World’s highest paid actress Nicole Kidman has just bagged a nomination at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards for film Baby Girl.
Nicole has been nominated in the category of 'Best Actress in a Motion Picture'.
The American Australian actress expressed that she feels grateful about the film being included in the nominee list as it will bring a great amount of attention to film, which is slated to hit cinemas on December 25.
“I’m just really grateful that we’re included as a film because we get to go and it brings enormous amount of attention”, she told Access Hollywood.
The 57-year-old producer further shared that she has now understood the power of Golden Globes as she is getting congratulatory messages from across the world.
In a statement, Kidman, 57, added: “It’s global the way in which people respond to the Golden Globes. I got texts from all over the world going congratulations so that shows the power of it."
Baby Girl features Nicole in the role of a high-powered CEO, who puts her career on the line after she develops a love interest for a much younger intern.
The film is directed by Halina Reijn, and also stars Harris Dickinson, Antonio Banderas, Sophie Wilde and others.
