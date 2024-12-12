Princess Anne stuns in sculpted coat à la Kate

Princess Anne's sculpted style, channeling Kate’s chic coat vibes.

Princess Anne braved the chilly weather with elegance during a visit to the Brightlingsea Museum in Colchester on Wednesday.

The 74-year-old royal looked chic in a deep mocha-hued wool coat, its double-breasted design accentuating her poised silhouette.

The stylish outerwear, complete with a classic collared neckline, was paired with chocolate brown leather gloves and a satin neck scarf.

As she unveiled a plaque commemorating her visit, Princess Anne greeted local councillors, museum representatives, and volunteers with grace.

Her signature voluminous chiffon hairstyle framed her face, while she opted for minimal makeup to complement the sophisticated look.

Notably, her ensemble channeled a memorable 2020 appearance by Princess Kate, who wore a similar Massimo Dutti coat during her tour for the "5 Big Questions on the Under 5s" initiative.

Anne stunned in a completely different ensemble as she joined King Charles for a glittering state banquet at Buckingham Palace.

The monarch hosted the Qatari royal family for an unforgettable evening, and Anne’s attire certainly didn’t disappoint.

Opting for a regal and sophisticated evening look, the Princess Royal was a vision of elegance as she stepped out in style for the prestigious event.