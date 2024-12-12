Selena Gomez pals share rare photos from private engagement party

Selena Gomez got engaged for the first time!

Selena Gomez is over the moon as she got engaged to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco.

Shortly after the Calm Down hitmaker sent fans and friends into a frenzy with her engagement announcement and pictures from her nighttime picnic proposal, she had a private celebration with family and close pals.

One of her female friends shared photos of the newly engaged singer on social media, in which both girls were brimming with happiness while the Only Murders in the Building star was flaunting her diamond ring in the selfie.

"@selenagomez bride era activated," the friend captioned their photo. In addition, some other snaps from Gomez’s intimate celebrations with Blanco’s family have surfaced over social media.

Source: Instagram

Gomez, dressed in a laid-back black jumper and dark bottoms, was posing with her fiance’s older brother, Jeremy and his parents, Andrew and Sandra.

While the People You Know songstress linked arms with the music producer his mother lovingly placed a hand on his arm.

Additionally, in her engagement announcement Instagram post, Gomez, 32, penned "Forever begins now" alongside a carousel featuring her massive diamond.

In other snapshots, the Blanco could be seen kissing Gomez on her forehead while she grinned ear to ear.