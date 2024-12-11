Kim Kardashian steps back into 'secret' dating game

Kim Kardashian quietly steps back into 'secret' dating game

Kim Kardashian, known as most talked about celebrities in the world, is now reportedly dipping her toes back in the dating pool again, leaving people curious about her love life.

The 44-year-old media personality, who shares four kids with American rapper Kanye West, after nine month of relationship with comedian Pete Davidson which was ended in back in 2022.

Recently an insider opened up to US Weekly about Kim's love life and shared, "Kim has started dating someone new and keeping it very under wraps."

"She’s said the next person she dates will be someone who isn’t famous."

Kim's dating life has been very interesting to people as she has a long line of her boyfriend and lovers as she first got married to Damon Thomas in 2000.

During her candid appearance on 'On Purpose' with Jay Shetty' podcast, The Kardashians star said: "I think I'll always be a hopeless romantic and always want to be in love and definitely love sharing my life with someone, and love creating a life with someone."

"I definitely will take my time. And I think there's so many factors, especially when you have kids and being mindful of people that enter in your life. I think just having that mutual respect, treating people with respect is just a given," Kim added.