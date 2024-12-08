Nina Dobrev, Candice King, and Kat Graham prove friendship lasts forever

Kat Graham, Candice King, and Nina Dobrev will return to Mystic Falls time and time again.

This weekend, the three Vampire Diaries actresses reunited at the I Was Feeling Festive 2 convention in Covington, Georgia, where they participated in panel discussions and took pictures with fans.

Set to the Simple Plan song "I'm Just a Kid," Dobrev, King, and Graham—who played Elena Gilbert, Caroline Forbes, and Bonnie Bennett, respectively—shared a combined video on Instagram. In the clip, they recreated a vintage photo from when they were younger and were filming the show.

“We’re still just kids,” they captioned the post.

On September 10, 2009, Dobrev, Graham, and King made their on-screen debut together. Although Dobrev left the program at the end of season six, he reappeared for an appearance in the series finale. The Vampire Diaries ran for eight seasons before ending in 2017.

The romantic triangle between teenage Elena and two vampire brothers, Stefan Salvatore (Wesley) and Damon Salvatore (Somerhalder), was the focus of the popular program, which also starred Paul Wesley and Damon Salvatore.

However, peril and catastrophe trailed behind them, drawing Elena and her companions into the paranormal realm of Mystic Falls, Virginia, which was teeming with werewolves, witches, vampires, and more.

Other former cast members of Vampire Diaries also attended the Covington fan conference, in addition to Dobrev, Graham, and King. Additionally present were Wesley, Somerhalder, Zach Roerig (Matt), Arielle Kebbel (Lexi), Michael Malarkey (Enzo), and others.

Showrunner Julie Plec reflected on the series she co-created with Kevin Williamson and how it spawned a supernatural franchise that includes The Originals and Legacies earlier this year, in honour of the show's 15th anniversary of premiere.

During her chat with The Hollywood Reporter, she recalled wanting to “tell a really emotional story that was sexy and romantic and scary and all the things,” while also creating “something that felt timeless, that could live on and continue to feel like anybody, any generation at any time can connect to it.”