Khloe Kardashian dazzles in sizzling outfit as she embraces chilly weather

Khloe Kardashian turns heads with appealing appearance

Khloe Kardashian steals the spot light as she headed to the promotion of her new perfume brand, at a London's department store Harrods.

The 40-year-old flaunted sparkling golden gown during the launch of her fragrance, XO Khloe.

Khloe embraced the chilly weather of London, as she donned a fitted dress, embellished with metallic detailing.

The socialite complimented her all over look with matching heels and a petite taupe clutch, completing her ensemble with her dark locks styled in flowing waves.

Moreover, The Kardashian star showcased a sparkling makeup palette for the occasion.

She marked her appearance in excellent spirits, as she stepped out of her vehicle and made her way indoors.

Her close friend, Malika Haqq and her mother Kris Jenner joined her on their London journey.

Khloe Kardashian's glamorous outing comes after she was snapped shopping for Christmas with Kris in the UK, on Thursday.