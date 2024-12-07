Jenelle Evans and her beau August Keen’s marriage plans revealed

Jenelle Evans and her boyfriend August Keen have excited fans by sharing their marriage plans.

On December 1, the 32-year-old television star and her current partner appeared in a TikTok live session for a quick Q&A where they spoke about their future relationship.

Jenelle and August addressed questions from fans and revealed that they are currently taking the time to understand each other for betterment.

August stated, “I’m not going to propose to Jenelle. We’ve discussed this, and it won’t be anytime soon. We’re mature people."

“Jenelle just got out of a marriage, and she ain’t trying to get married and neither am I,” the 35-year-old influencer added.

Furthermore, August clarified that he is in a relationship with Jenelle because of her vibrant personality, not for financial gain.

For the unversed, previously, he had been accused of using Jenelle for her money, as he was her former manager.

He responded to these claims by saying, “Anybody sayin’ that I need Jenelle, I’ve been managin’ Jenelle for about seven years and Jenelle started off as one of my clients I’ve been managin’ major celebrities for over 15 years.”

“So, I don’t need Jenelle to be rich and powerful,” Jenelle’s former manager stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Jenelle and August have been romantically linked for over two years.