Prince William’s Paris meeting with Donald Trump confirmed

Prince William is set to arrive in Paris today to represent the United Kingdom at the highly anticipated reopening ceremony of Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The historic event will see Heads of State gather to mark the restoration of the iconic Gothic landmark, which has undergone extensive repairs since the devastating fire in April 2019.

Kensington Palace confirmed that during his visit, the Prince of Wales, 42, will hold significant meetings with U.S. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden and President-Elect Donald Trump.

The trip, undertaken at the request of His Majesty's Government, underscores William’s role in fostering international relationships on behalf of the UK.

Notre-Dame’s reopening marks a triumphant moment after five years of meticulous restoration. This weekend, the beloved Parisian monument will welcome the public once more, serving as a poignant symbol of resilience and renewal.

The reopening of Notre-Dame Cathedral this weekend promises a series of awe-inspiring moments, celebrating both spiritual renewal and cultural resilience.

Key highlights include the ceremonial opening of the cathedral’s towering doors, the majestic reawakening of its iconic organ, and the celebration of the first Mass since its closure after the devastating fire in 2019.

For France and the Catholic Church, the meticulously planned and televised ceremonies serve as a powerful testament to determination and influence on a global stage.

Such is the anticipation that tickets for the first week of Masses inside the restored Gothic masterpiece were claimed within just 25 minutes, according to the cathedral’s rector.

Tonight, Archbishop Laurent Ulrich will lead over 1,500 guests in an emotional reopening service, symbolizing the start of a new chapter for the beloved monument.

On Sunday, an inaugural Mass will take place, featuring special rites to reconsecrate the main altar, marking a triumphant return to worship within Notre-Dame's hallowed walls.