Taylor Swift’s ‘Miss Americana’ documentary director makes rare confession

Joe Alwyn and Taylor Swift broke up last year after six years of relationship

Taylor Swift’s documentary Miss Americana, which was directed by Lana Wilson, did not feature Joe Alwyn on purpose.

Wilson opened up in a candid discussion about why the decision was made to exclude the actor, with Daily Mail on Friday, December 6th.

The director explained that including the Conversations with Friends star “felt disrespectful and weird” to her.

Wilson pointed out that the 14-time-Grammy winner was “going through something so profound and powerful” on her own, which “didn’t really have anything to do with her relationships.”

“It was never something I wanted to film actually. … She’s been through so much, this should be private,” the filmmaker added.

“Like, it’s not related to the themes in the film or what I thought she was going through right then.”

The pop superstar’s journey was “not related to the themes in the film,” and Wilson didn’t want it to be overshadowed.

Wilson also shared that she did not meet Alwyn “until the very end” of the movie, and “because her relationships have been through the microscope, I didn’t really have any interest in filming that.”

Swift, however, gave subtle nods to her partner at the time and the former couple’s relationship did get mentioned.

But according to the director, the relationship between them “should be private.”