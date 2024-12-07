Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Melissa Fumero, Andy Samberg hint at future projects together

Melissa Fumero expressed feelings to work with her previous co-stars again.

Melissa Fumero and Andy Samberg aren’t ruling out a collaboration just yet.

The two actors had a great time playing each other’s love interests while filming for the hit sitcom, Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

In an exclusive chat with US Weekly, Fumero shared that she voices a character in Digman!, the animated series created by the Samberg and Neil Campbell.

Despite not being able to record directly with the Palm Springs star, she appreciated the opportunity to work on the same project.

Speaking on their chemistry, the 42-year-old actress hinted that they often joke about finding more projects to collaborate on.

"We’re always joking about finding something else to do together. I hope our work paths keep crossing.”

She went on to reveal that the entire cast from the cop sitcom is interested in an onscreen reunion.

"Not anything specific yet but it’s definitely something that we’re always talking about and dreaming about," she expressed, reflecting on the time spent on the set of the fan favourite show.

"Stephanie Beatriz and I are always looking for something to do together. We all love each other a lot and want to keep working together."

The actress still holds on to the hope that the cast will once again reunite for future projects.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine ran for seven years which led Samberg and Fumero and their characters, Jake Peralta and Amy Sanitago, to quickly gain popularity and became fan favourites.

Her character was so immensely loved that the American actress’ new role in Based on a True Story purposely written to mirror Amy Sanitiago.