Travis Kelce plans 'special' birthday surprise for Taylor Swift: Deets inside

Travis Kelce is seemingly planning a huge birthday surprise for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

A source close to the couple recently revealed to Page Six that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end wants to make his lady love's birthday "extra special."

The insider remarked, "This is a milestone birthday for Taylor, so he wants to make it memorable."

Moreover, the source added that Travis has only shared his idea with a few close pals to keep it a secret for the 14-time Grammy-winning artist.

Speaking more about the NFL athlete's pre-birthday preparations, the tipster explained that the NFL player has been shopping for Christmas and birthday gifts for Taylor for quite some time.

"He’s not the type to leave these things to the last minute, so he’s been collecting items over the past several months whenever he has a chance," the insider stated.

Despite his busy schedule, Travis has decided to celebrate the Fortnight singer's birthday.

The insider said, "Although he’ll be playing on Christmas and has an away game the weekend of Taylor’s birthday, Travis is committed to ensuring they celebrate both occasions together."

For the unversed, Taylor will turn 35 on December 13, 2024.

Previously, the critically acclaimed artist threw an intimate birthday party in October 2024.