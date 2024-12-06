Sharon Stone and Kevin Costner Hollywood's newest power couple

Sharon Stone and Kevin Costner, appear to have a connection that would have made headlines thirty years ago and serves as a reminder that love is ageless.

On November 17, both individuals went to the Governors Awards in Hollywood, where witnesses claimed that the well-known actor was flirting with Stone in such a way that "sparks were flying," according to In Touch.

Costner and singer Jewel had a passionate encounter a few days ago, during which they exchanged numbers and left together at the end of the night, despite the rumours that they were dating.

"Sharon loved the attention and winked at him," a source told the Daily Mail.

Earlier in 2003, Sharon helped Kevin when he was negotiating a divorce settlement with his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, who was demanding $160,000 per month in child support. Recalling her own divorce from Phil Bronstein, Sharon defended Kevin.

Christine claimed that she required this sum in order to support their children, Cayden, 17, Hayes, 15, and their daughter Grace, 14, who were accustomed to a particular way of living and whose "DNA at this point" included it.

In 1998, Sharon wed Phil, and in 2000, they adopted their son, Roan. But in 2004, the journalist filed for divorce, and in 2008, he was granted custody of Roan.

Post a difficult legal struggle, Kevin Costner remarried Christine in 2004 after being married to Cindy Costner from 1978 to 1994. Their relationship lasted until 2023, when Christine claimed irreconcilable differences on April 11, 2023, although the process didn't end until February of this year.