Keira Knightley reveals one rule with husband that safeguards marriage

Keira Knightley, who usually keeps her family life private, shared this one rule that she and husband James Righton abide by, for their marriage’s survival.



The 39-year-old actress shared that her musician husband is very particular about Christmas dinner, perhaps bordering on OCD.

The pair were married in 2013 in the South of France, where she wore Chanel couture as they exchanged vows in front of eleven guests.

In an interview with BBC Radio 6 on Thursday, December 5th, the Pirates of the Caribbean actress shared that her husband takes charge to prepare the Christmas feast at their home.

“He's the cook! he's a good cook. He loves food, he's a good cook and he's also a little bit OCD so as long as the OCD stays in the kitchen, then the marriage survives!” she quipped.

“He's allowed to be as OCD as he likes in the kitchen but it's not allowed to come out of the kitchen! But that does mean Christmas dinner will be very very good.”

Knightley shared that kitchen serves as a boundary in their relationship. “We have found like as far as trying to keep a relationship, you know OK for a while, if one person does have a bit of OCD, you have to give them places where it's allowed. And then places where it's not allowed! So I feel like the kitchen is a good place for OCD.”

“If it comes into the living room, not happy,” jokingly adding, “Divorce! Unfortunately.”

The couple who got married in 2013 share two daughters, Edie, 9, and Delilah, 5.