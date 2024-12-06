Ariana Grande tops Chappell Roan's 2024 Spotify Wrapped: See full list

Chappell Roan's 'Good Luck, Babe' secured the sixth place for the most streamed songs on Spotify

Chappell Roan proved she’s an Arianator through and through thanks to her 2024 Spotify wrapped.

The 26-year-old pop star revealed on Wednesday, December 4, that Ariana Grande topped her list of most-streamed artists this year, followed by Charli XCX, Heart, Justice, and Kacey Musgraves.

The Grammy-nominee surprised fans when she also posted a throwback photo and wrote, "this pic kind of insane." Alongside it, she shared the artists who ranked in her top five: “1. Ariana [Grande] 2. Charli [XCX] 3. Heart 4. Justice 5. Kacey Musgraves.”

When it came to her top song, the Missouri native stayed true to her rock roots, naming Heart’s classic 1977 hit Barracuda as her most played track of the year.

Roan’s Spotify Wrapped comes just as the streaming platform unveiled its annual roundup, which also spotlighted some of the year’s biggest music moments. While Taylor Swift and The Weeknd ruled the global charts, Roan’s Good Luck, Babe! hit sixth place for the most-streamed song in the U.S. The track surpassed a billion streams shortly before Wrapped was released, cementing her place as one of 2024’s breakout stars.

Her debut album, The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, also ranked as the fifth-most-streamed album in the U.S., adding another feather to her growing cap.