Jennifer Garner tried to bring Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez together: source

Jennifer Garner did reportedly all she could to keep Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez together

Jennifer Garner who has been totally supportive of ex-husband Ben Affleck as he goes through divorce from Jennifer Lopez, did her best to save the estranged couple’s relationship.



“When things started getting rocky between Ben and Jennifer [Lopez], Jen was very supportive of their relationship and encouraged Ben to work on their marriage,” an insider told Page Six.

The Elektra actress, 52, reportedly “had even become friendly with Jennifer and they were communicating on a regular basis.”

Although Garner “hasn’t been in touch” with the Marry Me songstress recently, the source clarified that she “has no problem with Jennifer.”

“At the end of the day, she just wants Ben to be happy,” they elaborated about the 13 Going on 30 star.

Even after Garner’s utmost efforts, the estranged pair headed for divorce as Lopez filed on August 20th this year, the day of their second anniversary of Georgia wedding ceremony after the couple eloped in Las Vegas.

This comes after Affleck and Garner spent their Thanksgiving together as they did some charity work, pairing up with Midnight Mission to help feed 2,000 homeless and near-homeless people, and then having dinner together with their three kids at Garner’s home in California.

The former couple who got divorced in 2015, ending their decade long marriage, share three children Violet, 18, Seraphina, 15, and Samuel, 12, that they co-parent.