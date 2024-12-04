Olivia Rodrigo steps out in mid-90s chic look in New York

Olivia Rodrigo, Drivers license hitmaker, has turned heads in chic outfit during the latest outing in New York.

The Favorite Crime crooner dropped jaws as she stepped out in a vintage 1950s backless black frock, adorned with white polka dots and deep neck with hemline falling to her knees.

She paired up her dress with white socks, and shiny black Mary Jane shoes with block heel.

The 21-year-old completed her look with bold red lipstick, matching nail polish and cheetah print purse.

She left her hair lose open parted from the middle and arranged in light waves.

The three-times Grammy award winner took to her Instagram, giving a peak of her New York outing in a subway.

Her adventure came during her break from the GUTS World Tour which began in February, 2024. She will now be heading to Buenos Aires, Argentina on March 21st to continue with her shows.

Other than the tour, Olivia Rodrigo will also be headlining for BST Hyde Park 2025 festival on June 27th joined by Noah Kahan and Zack Bryan.