John Legend gushes over 'my queen' Chrissy Teigen in sweet birthday tribute

Chrissy Teigen celebrated her 39th birthday over the weekend

John Legend is serenading Chrissy Teigen with love — this time, through a heartfelt birthday tribute.

On Saturday, November 30, the 45-year-old musician shared a swoon-worthy Instagram post celebrating his wife’s 39th birthday.

“It’s my Queen’s birthday!” he wrote, adding, “You’re so beautiful, creative, brilliant, funny and cool af. I feel so lucky to be your partner in life FOR LIFE…”

The post featured a stunning photo of his model wife from her May 2024 Sports Illustrated shoot. With loose hair, a natural makeup look, and a pair of hoop earrings, Teigen looked every bit the queen Legend describes.

Teigen also got reflective ahead of her big day, sharing a candid Instagram post filled with gratitude and humour.

“It’s the day before my birthday… and I always get so emo,” she admitted. While she loves other people’s birthdays, Teigen confessed she could do without her own celebrations, joking, “If you have ever thought of surprising me, please know I would rather die.”

Despite her aversion to fanfare, Teigen emphasised her gratitude for her loved ones. “I feel so, so grateful. For you, my family, my friends, my job (whatever it is),” she wrote.

Married since 2013, the power couple shares four children: Luna Simone, 8, Miles Theodore, 6, Esti Maxine, 23 months, and Wren Alexander, 17 months, who was born via surrogate.