Paul Walker's daughter Meadow Walker pays 'touching' tribute to late father

Meadow Walker reminisces memories on late father's death anniversary

Paul Walker's daughter's Meadow Walker paid the sweetest tribute to her late father's life as she recalled childhood memories.

Taking to her Instagram, Meadow went on sharing a heart wrenching post to the Fast & Furious actor and commemorated his 11th anniversary.

"11 years without you," the 26-year-old, Paul's only child, wrote on her Instagram. "I miss you everyday. I love you so much."

The 26-year-old shared past photos of her dad, holding her when she was an infant, along with pictures of him swimming with a pig in the ocean.

The carousal of images included, The Fast and the Furious promotional photos showcasing his father with costars Vin Diesel, Jordana Brewster and Johnny Strong.

Moreover, the actress honoured Paul's death along with his fellow cast members at red carpet events for the Fast & Furious franchise, with the most recent appearance being in 2023, during a screening of Fast X in Rome.

The Into The Blue star's daughter made a brief appearance in the film, signifying her first role in acting.

Moreover, Paul's ex Rebecca Soteros, with whom he shares Meadow, has been witnessed paying tribute to the deceased partner.

For the unknown, Paul Walker died in a car crash on November 30, 2013.