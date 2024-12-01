Robert Pattinson, Suki Waterhouse enjoy romantic date with daughter

Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse have stepped out for a quick coffee run with their daughter.

According to the Daily Mail, the new parents and their baby were photographed leaving La Poubelle restaurant in Los Angeles on November 30, 2024.

Notably, Suki wore a black hoodie and blue jeans for a day out. She completed her casual look by carrying stylish sunglasses.

On the other hand, Robert donned a white hoodie with coordinated grey pants. He elevated his outfit by taking a trucker hat on his head.

The couple was seen pushing their baby's stroller in the streets of LA.

For the unversed, Robert and Suki welcomed their first child, a daughter, in March 2024, following their engagement in December 2023.

At that time, a source told People that the couple felt the need to make their relationship official, stating, "They are engaged. They both want to be married. It’s important for them."

It is worth noting that the two have been romantically linked since 2018.

However, the duo has not publicly shared any details regarding their marriage plans.