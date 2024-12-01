Paris Hilton celebrates special milestone with husband Carter Reum

Paris Hilton is celebrating her fifth dating anniversary with her husband, Carter Reum.

On November 30, the 43-year-old songstress paid a heartfelt tribute to her 'dream come true' life partner by sharing a carousel of throwback photos on her Instagram account.

Paris began her post with a black-and-white image featuring herself and her husband, capturing a moment of love between them.

In another viral frame, the couple was seen enjoying PDA-filled moments from their recent beach trips and parties.

The mother-of-two also gave a rare glimpse of various framed pictures of the [air displayed in their living room.

The Stars Are Blind singer captioned her anniversary post, "From the moment you walked into my life, everything changed for the better, you’ve filled my days with happiness, my heart with love."

"And my life with endless adventures, with you, every moment feels like a dream come true Carter, you are my safe place, my biggest supporter, and my forever love," the House of Wax star continued.

She concluded her post by saying, "Here’s to another incredible year of growing, laughing, and loving together. Happy 60-month anniversary [5 years dating!] to my everything."

This anniversary update of Paris came after she shared a sneak peek into her family's Thanksgiving celebrations.

For the unversed, the two tied the knot in February 2021 after dating each other for three years.

Paris and Carter also share a daughter, London, and a 22-month-old son, Pheonix.