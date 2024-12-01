Demi Moore reveals her secret to taking risks in her acting career

During her latest interview on Hot Ones, the actress was pressed to elaborate on her earlier remarks regarding The Substance screenplay being either "something extraordinary or could be an absolute disaster" by host Sean Evans.

“It really means that it was holding something that was worth the risk,” Moore said of her recent body horror film, which saw her play Elisabeth, opposite Margaret Qualley’s Sue.

The G.I. Jane actress continued, “And I felt that way also about Ghost because it had so many different genres mixed together that, truly, I thought, ‘This could either be amazing or a fucking disaster.’ Either way, it’s usually the kind of juice that says, ‘Step in. Take the risk. Roll the dice. Let’s see what happens.’”

The 1990 supernatural romantic thriller, in which Moore played alongside the late Patrick Swayze, became an unexpected movie office hit, earning over $500 million.

Having been in numerous films over her acting career, Evans also questioned the Feud star later in the show on what she believes to be the greatest existential danger to the film industry.

“I think it would be the loss of the cinema experience,” Moore responded. “I think the risk — not just in cinema, but in life in general — is that we’re moving towards too much isolation. And I think it’s our communal experience that allows us to connect with one another when we have those shared experiences. While I truly love streaming, appreciate it and think that there is an aspect that is quite additive for all of us, I hope that we can find a middle ground with bringing us all back to the theater too, to really not lose that.”