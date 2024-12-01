Taylor Swift shares surprising details about ‘Tayroomba’ from ‘TTPD’ set

Taylor Swift share details about 'Tayroomba'

Taylor Swift Eras Tour become a record-breaking world tour since it kicked off.

The Maroon crooner performed one successful show after another, and as the tour is nearing towards its end, the pop star dropped The Eras Tour book celebrating its success with the fans.

The 34-year-old singer shared some exciting behind the scenes details from her concert in her 256-page book.

In the publication, the 14-time Grammy revealed surprising function of the moving platform, dubbed ‘Tayroomba’ by Swifties, ever since its debut appearance in France in May.

“The ‘rover’ platform I travel on is actually operated by a crew member, who lays inside the platform and drives it from inside,” Swift wrote in her book.

The Blank Space songstress performs two hit song on the platform. The platform rises as the singer begins her TTPD set with Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me. It “levitates” during the words “I leap from the gallows and I levitate down your street, crash the party like a record scratch as I scream, ‘Who’s afraid of little old me?’ You should be.”

Later, the singer kneels on the platform during Down Bad depicting being brought back to Earth after an alien abduction, symbolising being love-bombed and then abandoned in real life.

Swift wrote, “I wanted to create the illusion of an alien abduction, a battle scene, a religious institution, a mental institution, a haunted house, and a showgirl's dressing room routine,” as she described her visuals for all The Tortured Poets Department songs.

After performing a total 152 shows, Swift will say goodbye to the tour on December 8th in Vancouver.