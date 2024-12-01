Palace releases Kate Middleton’s official letter ahead of Christmas concert

Kate Middleton, who is set to host her much-anticipated Christmas Carol concert, penned a heartfelt letter for few special individuals to express her gratitude.

Kensington Palace on Saturday issued a special message with a glimpse of a personal letter written and signed by Princess Catherine herself.

“A special letter, reflecting on the importance of love, empathy and how much we need one another in the most difficult times,” the message read alongside the carousel post.

“This will be given to each of the guests at the Together at Christmas Carol Service at Westminster Abbey and the fifteen Community Carol Services across the country, thanking those attending for all they do for others.”



This will also mark Kate’s first festive annual event after her cancer journey. The royal completed her nine-month treatment in September this year, after sharing her shock diagnosis in March.

Hence, the theme of this year’s concert has a poignant theme to capture the “brutal year” the royal family has had to go through this year.

In the letter, Kate expressed her “heartfelt thanks for all that you have done to provide comfort and hope to those who need it the most.”

Guests at Westminster Abbey will be receiving the letter alongside their Order of Service. Moreover, community members who attend fifteen other community services across the UK will also receive the letter.