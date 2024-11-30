Meghan’s Christmas gift to Prince Harry turns into chaos after Archie’s mishap

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have two kids Lilibet and Archie

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry revealed a light-hearted story about a Christmas gift his wife Meghan Markle gave him in 2020.

Meghan presented Harry with a quirky ornament of the late Queen Elizabeth II for their Christmas tree. Although Harry found the gift amusing, it was short-lived.

His son Archie, who was just 18 months old at the time, accidentally knocked over the ornament while playing near the tree.

The ornament shattered on the floor, and in an attempt to fix it, little Archie tried spraying water on the broken pieces. This comical moment became one of the many stories Harry shared in his book about his family life.

He wrote: “One present was a little Christmas ornament of…the Queen!”

But things soon took a turn for the worst and the ornament didn’t last long in the family’s £12million Californian mansion.

Harry shared: “But then Archie, playing around the tree, jostled the stand, shook the tree, and Granny fell.

“I heard a smash and turned. Pieces lay all over the floor.

“Archie ran and grabbed a spray bottle.

“For some reason he thought spraying water on the broken pieces would fix it.”

Prince Harry will reportedly miss this year’s Royal Family Christmas at Sandringham after not receiving an invitation.

This follows the couple's limited participation in previous Royal Christmas celebrations, having attended two holidays with the extended family for the traditional festivities.