Modern Family star Jesse Tyler Ferguson faces Thanksgiving scare in ER

Jesse Tyler Ferguson took his son to the hospital on Thanksgiving.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson had to rush his son to the emergency room (ER) on Thanksgiving.

On Thursday, November 29th, the Modern Family alum posted a photo of himself on Instagram, in a hospital bed, holding his sick son, who rested his head on his father’s chest under a blanket.

The 49-year-old father of two, whom he shares with husband, Justin Mikita, did not specify which one of the kids had fallen ill.

However, it was later confirmed that the little one was doing better and had been discharged from the New York City hospital.

Jesse Tyler Ferguson holds on to his son tightly while at the hospital.

Jesse even revealed that his on screen sister, Julie Bowen, also visited the hospital for her son’s treatment.

"I have received a lot of parenting wisdom from Julie Bowen, so seeing I wasn't the only one with a kid in the ER on Thanksgiving was comforting. Also, he's fine," the Ivy Bean actor wrote in the caption.

In her own post, Bowen shared a click of her teenage son in the fog, with the fluorescent red 'Emergency' sign glowing in the background.

"It’s not a holiday without a trip to the ER. He’s fine now, Happy Thanksgiving," she captioned the post.

His co-star Sofia Vergara expressed concern under the actor’s post by commenting, "Oh no."

Many fans were also quick to comment and wished them well.