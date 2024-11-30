Princess Beatrice and Edoardo deck halls: Royal start to Christmas cheer

Princess Beatrice’s holiday prep sparkles.

Christmas is officially in the air for Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The property developer kicked off the festive season on Saturday with a holiday update on Instagram, giving fans a peek into his early morning visit to a garden centre.

While Edoardo didn’t reveal if he managed to snag the perfect Christmas tree, the timing—being the first weekend of December—means he likely had his pick of the finest firs.

His Instagram story featured a chilly scene, complete with a row of lush green trees to his right and a sign for "Ornamental trees" to his left.

Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi isn’t just a devoted husband—he’s also a doting dad to his eight-year-old son, Christopher, affectionately known as Wolfie.

The young boy, whom Edoardo shares with his ex-fiancée Dara Huang, enjoys a uniquely blended family dynamic, with Princess Beatrice playing an incredible role as a loving stepmother.

Dara has spoken warmly about their co-parenting arrangement, previously telling Harper's Bazaar: "Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier.' I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him."

Last year, he melted hearts when he joined Beatrice at the Princess of Wales' Together at Christmas carol service at Westminster Abbey, sweetly holding her hand as they arrived.

However, when it came to Xmas Day itself, the families opted for separate celebrations. Dara and Wolfie embraced the magic of Disney with a cruise to Florida, later ringing in the New Year amid the vibrant energy of Miami.

This year, with baby number two on the way for Beatrice and Edoardo, Christmas is bound to bring even more special memories for their growing family.