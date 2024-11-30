Good news for Kate Middleton's fans

Princess Kate gives her fans a real reason to celebrate

Kate Middleton went through the toughest phase of her life in 2024 following her surgery, cancer diagnosis and chemotherapy treatment.

The Princess of Wales is said to be 'tremendously relieved' and gearing up for her full return to the public life as she has finally come out of the woods.

The Princess of Wales is in high spirit after winning her battle against cancer, emerging as victorious, even more radiant in spirit and armed with a new attitude.

This battle has given Princess Kate a wisdom how precious each minute of life truly is, and how it can change in the blink of an eye.

“Although I have finished chemotherapy, my path to healing and full recovery is long and I must continue to take each day as it comes,” Kate said in her remission announcement.

Kensington Palace spokesperson said: "The prince is pleased to see the princess starting to engage with the work and projects that are important to her.”

They added: “He will continue to focus his time on supporting his wife and children while continuing to undertake his public duties.”

On the other hand, royal expert and author Christopher Andersen believes: “Kate has a lot more energy than she did even a few weeks ago. She’s tremendously relieved that the treatments seem to have worked and she can now call herself cancer-free, but she’s not taking anything for granted. She’s following doctor’s orders. It’s baby steps."

Princess Kate's fans are celebrating their favourite royal's return as good news. They are excited and eagerly waiting for the future Queen's highly anticipated Christmas carol service.