Kris Jenner looks unrecognisably young in latest Instagram post

Kris Jenner is having an amazing Thanksgiving!

During the weekend, Jenner attracted attention for a youthful appearance alongside her daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

In pictures posted to her Instagram on Friday, the 69-year-old "momager" revealed a new hairstyle, switching from her trademark pixie cut to a bob with bangs.

The Keeping Up With Kardashians star exuded glamour as she posed in front of a large Christmas tree, accessorizing her new appearance with striking makeup and a radiant complexion.

Her ensemble, on the other hand, included items from Dolce & Gabbana and SKIMS, such as a bodysuit, pants, a leopard-print silk robe and nude open-toed pumps.

As soon as Jenner posted pictures on social media, the users were quick to praise her transformation by flooding comments of admiration as one of the users wrote, “Kris Jenner looks so young,” while another fan penned, “WOW Kris looks amazing.”

The Daily Mail claims that the family's Thanksgiving party, which included a fancy supper, movie screenings, and time with Khloe Kardashian's kids, True and Tatum, was hosted at a lavishly decorated mansion.

Notably, Jenner, who has been candid about ageing, wrote appreciative words in her Instagram caption: "Thankful! I hope Thanksgiving was wonderful for everyone!

Additionally, the socialite's meticulous body routine has long been credited with her young glow. According to makeup artist Etienne Ortega, she uses little foundation and emphasises smokey eyes and dramatic brows to accentuate her natural features.