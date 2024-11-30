Selena Gomez treats sister to shopping spree on 'special' occasion

Selena Gomez hangs out with sister in 'shopping' update

Selena Gomez is stepping up the game as a sister as she takes half-sibling Gracie out for shopping in Los Angeles.

The 32-year-old pop star, who recently posted a carousel of photos alongside her longtime boyfriend Benny Blanco on the auspicious occasion of Thanksgiving, went out for a quick shopping spree with her eleven-year-old sister.

The duo checked out the sales at renowned outlets, including Urban Outfitters, Free People, and Sephora.

The Love On hitmaker was spotted wrapping her arms around the little one, exploring one outlet after another.

Selena sported a monochrome striped shirt with leather jacket and linen pants. In addition, she completed her look with a stunning Prada shoulder bag and gold hoop earrings.

The multi-hyphenate star has previously expressed her love for Teefey, giving her enough credit for blessing her with a positive ‘perspective on life.’

In response to a question inquiring about her favourite way to spend the mental health day, the former Disney star explained how her bond with Gracie helps her stay true to her mission.

During an exclusive interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Gomez offered an inside scoop on her relationship with her beloved ‘sissy.’

She told the publication at the time, “My sister is 11 now and deals with things so well. It’s because of my parents, but also because I’ve always tried to be strong around her and vulnerable with her.

“I really do want to make this a better world for her.”

Sharing their favourite pastimes, the Only Murders in the Building star further went on to add, “We go to Target, we’ll go bowling, we’ll go places, and we don’t really get bothered. And if we do, she’s used to it.”