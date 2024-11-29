Taylor Swift seemingly ditches Travis Kelce in surprising move

Taylor Swift sparks controversy following Eras Tour Book release

Pop singer Taylor Swift, who is making headlines for her romance with Travis Kelce during her Eras Tour, has sent fans wild with her latest move.

Taylor fans have spilled a major tea after realizing that the singer had forgotten to mention Travis in her highly anticipated Eras Tour Book.

Swifties, instantly went on pouring their reactions on social media and shared their curiosity over the dubious matter.

A fan penned down on X, “Im surprised Travis’ performance on stage is not in the book unless it happened too late.”

Another fan asserted that the book is about Swift’s tour and “what it means to her” — not “her f–king boyfriend.”



Moreover, some admirer began to guess that, “The book was finished before [the performance] and no surprise guests were featured.”

It is also believed that Swift did not include the subtle nods she offered her lover during the tour, including the Swag Surfin dance or the archer pose while performing So High School.

For the unknown, the American footballer had played a major part at the singer's concerts as he had a surprising guest spot during Swift’s performance of I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, during her London tour stop in June.

The 35-year-old, who was taking a break from the NFL season at that moment, astounded onlookers when he appeared onstage at Wembley Stadium clad in a top hat and elegant three-piece attire alongside dancers.

He then charmingly lifted the 34-year-old and took her to a crimson couch positioned at the heart of the stage, before playfully fanning her as part of the impromptu performance.

Taylor Swift released the respective book commemorating her record breaking Eras Tour.