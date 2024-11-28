Liam Payne's tragic death shatters father's dream

Liam Payne’s tragic death leaves father heartbroken over missed milestones

Liam Payne, late American singer and songwriter who started his solo career back in 2016, left his fans, family and former band members mourning with his sudden death.

The 31-year-old singer's father Geoff Payne experienced deep trauma as he traveled to Argentina to bring his son back home after his tragic passing.

The former singer of One Direction died after falling from his hotel's balcony while he was on the holiday in Buenos Aires.

Liam's funeral was held last week at St Mary's Church. His father paid his last respect to the singer along with his family on Wednesday.

As captured in a few pictures, Geoff stayed by coffin's side as it seemed real hard for a broken father to see his child going away forever.

A close person to the family revealed to Mail Online: "Geoff is a lovely, lovely man. He struggled with Liam becoming famous. It was Simon who gave Liam so much, but also the one who took him away as such a young man."

Liam Payne rose to immense fame at very young age when he was just 16 years old. After his phase in the most famous show The X Factor, everything changed as he started going on tours and travelled the whole world.

"I don't think we get to see him enough. There's a lot said about the mum's spirit and feeling. But dads do feel it as well, especially at 17, you'd like to have that son around you." Geoff shared.

Geoff Payne further expressed that how much he wanted more typical father-son moments, like he wanted to buy Liam his first cute beer and so many other heartfelt wishes which left unfulfilled.